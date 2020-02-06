Score this Vizio soundbar and subwoofer with built-in Chromecast and save $120

Soundbars are a dime a dozen these days but finding one that’s compatible with the Google Assistant and features quality audio at a fair price can be a bit of a crapshoot. Sure, you could spend thousands and get an ultra-premium 5.1 surround sound setup but if you’re like me, that’s overkill for the modest size of my living room. If you just want a good sounding product with some smart home compatibility, look no further than Vizio.

The Vizio SmartCast soundbar with its accompanying slim subwoofer is the perfect addition to almost any home theater setup. It features 3.1 channel DTS TruSurround and the slim wireless subwoofer can easily be placed in the discrete location of your choice to create a theater experience for your movie binging pleasure. With SmartCast, you can easily cast and control your all of your favorite content without lifting a finger and right now, the 3.1-Channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is on sale at Best Buy for only $179. That’s a savings of $120 on an impressive budget-level audio system.

In the box

40″ Vizio Soundbar w/SmartCast

5′ 3.5mm to 3.5mm Stereo Mini Jack Cable

5′ Digital Coaxial Cable (RCA)

5′ HDMI Cable

5′ Optical Cable (Toslink)

5′ RCA to 3.5mm Stereo Audio Cable

5′ Slim Subwoofer Power Cord

8′ Sound Bar Power Cord

LCD Display Remote

Wall Mounts; Quick Start Guide

Wireless Slim Subwoofer

Vizio 3.1 Soundbar w/Subwoofer

Just to clarify, this 3.1-channel system does not support the addition of Vizio satellite speakers. If you’re looking for something a little more robust, the Vizio 5.1.2 Soundbar and woofer is also on sale at the moment. You can knock $170 off and pick up the entire package for only $329. It also features SmartCast and adds two, wired satellite speakers for a full surround sound experience.

Vizio 5.1.2 Soundbar w/Subwoofer