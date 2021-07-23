Verizon offers free Samsung Chromebook to new Fios customers

If you live in one of a few select cities and you’ve been shopping around for a new internet provider, Verizon may have a deal for you. The country’s largest mobile provider is offering some freebies when you make the switch to its high-speed fiber-optic network known as Fios. From now until 9/21/2021, new users to Verizon’s Fios Gigabit plan will score a new Samsung Chromebook 4 along with 2TB of Verizon’s cloud storage service.

This isn’t the first time that Verizon has wrangled up Google’s services to attract new customers. Past promotions have included Stadia Premiere bundles, YouTube TV on the house an even other Chromebooks. The Chromebook promo is limited to the Gigabit plan that runs as little as $89.99 when you set up autopay but there are some goodies for those choosing a plan with slower speeds. The 400 Mbps plan will net you a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite if you’re into that sort of device. Unsure if you’re in a Fios market? Check out the list below to see the area where Verizon offers its high-speed internet.

Verizon Fios Availability

New Jersey

New York City

Albany, NY

Buffalo, NY

Long Island, NY

Plattsburgh, NY

Staten Island, NY

Syracuse, NY

Baltimore, MD

Salisbury, MD Delaware

Boston, MA

Harrisburg, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Providence, RI

Norfolk, VA

Richmond, VA

Washington, DC

If you happen to already be a Verizon wireless customer, this deal does come with some added benefits. When you sign up for Fios and bundle your plans, you can save as much as $40 a month of your bill. In my opinion, that’s more exciting the a free budget model Chromeook. Anyway, Fios isn’t available in my area so I don’t really have to worry about it. If you are interested in checking out the promotion, you can find all the Fios plans at the link below.

