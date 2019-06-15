Verizon Offers Free Chromebook or $200 Samsung “Tech Credit” to Switch to Fios

Before you get too excited, the Chromebook in question here is a Samsung Chromebook 3. This is the aging Braswell-based Chromebook that you can pick up just about anywhere for under $200.

Still, this is more about “better” internet service which is what Verizon is offering if you’re in an available market. This particular promotion applies to the 3-year Gigabit plan and it includes three years of free modem rental and that, in and of itself, is a decent bonus.

The free Chromebook is also available with any of Verizon’s Internet/TV/Phone bundles that start at $79.99. If you’re not interested in a three and a half-year-old Chromebook, Fios isn’t leaving you out in the cold. In fact, the alternative is a $200 credit towards a very nice list of tech from Samsung.

Options included the LTE-enabled Chromebook Plus, select Samsung televisions, wearables and more. You can find the entire list of eligible products here.

Verizon isn’t available in our market and that won’t likely change in the near future. However, if you are in one of ten states the Verizon offers coverage, it’s definitely worth a look.

I’m not saying you should switch to get a new(old) Chromebook but I am saying that Fios could be a great option for those looking to get crazy fast internet and ditch the inflated pricing that comes with other carriers.

Find out more and check availability at Verizon.