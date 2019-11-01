Update Chrome Now: Zero-day vulnerability patch rolling out for Windows, Mac and Linux

The Chrome browser is constantly evolving and part of that evolutions is the ongoing hardening of security through new features as well as patching existing vulnerabilities. Occasionally, the aforementioned vulnerabilities are critical enough to require immediate action from developers. One such security flaw was recently discovered in the Chrome browser. Uncovered by the team at Kaspersky Lab, developers are withholding the details of the vulnerability at the moment to give users to opportunity to update their browsers.

While these types of flaws are generally low-risk to the average user, Google has stated that an actual exploit has been discovered.

Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2019-13720 exists in the wild. Chromium Blog

Despite being low-risk to the general public, it is very important that users update to the latest version of Chrome to prevent the possibility of their systems being compromised. In addition to the patch for this vulnerability, another high-priority patch is included in the update for a separate security flaw. You should check your version number by heading to the three-dot menu at the top right of Chrome and select Settings>About Chrome>Check for Updates. You should be on version 78.0.3904.87 if you are up-to-date.

I will note that this vulnerability only applies to the desktop version of Chrome which includes Windows, Mac and Linux. Chrome OS and Android systems are unaffected by this change. Learn more about this and future updates at the Chrome Release Blog.

