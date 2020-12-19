UK Chromies, Save on the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 5

We spend a decent amount of time tracking and sharing, what we feel are the best Chromebook deals from around the web. That said, we never want our friends across the pond to feel like they’re left out or overlooked. The problem with deals in the United Kingdom is that they are generally difficult to find due to the inflated pricing of Chromebooks and the general lack of widespread availability of said devices.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t deals to be found and I am taking it upon myself to ensure that we actively keep our overseas Chromies in the fold. I have started a collection of reputable Chromebook sellers in and around the United Kingdom so that we can keep you up to date with any deals worth sharing. Having not visited any foreign countries in the past couple of decades, we would greatly appreciate of you share any shops or websites that you are familiar with that sell Chromebooks, offer regular deals, and are a trusted source for Chrome OS devices. The more the merrier.

One of my favorite devices of 2020 is, without a doubt, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. Lenovo has delivered a solid Intel Comet Lake convertible that is priced well below its capability here in the US. The only real nit with this Chromebook is the omission of 8GB of RAM. Still, it’s solid and offers great features like a backlit keyboard, solid performance and USI compatibility. An 8GB model recently popped up at Costco but the Core i3/4GB model is still a solid purchase if you can get it for a decent price.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Curry’s PC World has the 4GB/64GB version at the moment and it is normally priced at £429.00 which is a tad pricey when you translate that to US dollars. The comparable model here in the states runs $409 and that’s an exceptional value. That said, you can pick up the very capable Flex 5 right now at Curry’s for only £379.00 and that makes the 10th gen 2-in-1 a relatively reasonable deal among devices that run significantly more even when they’re on offer. You can check out the deal at the link below and even collect it in-store if you’re near a Curry’s that has one in stock. This would be a great Chromebook to have under the tree or simply just to treat yourself to a new laptop. Stay tuned for more UK deals. We’ll do our best to keep you in the loop.

