Two Acer Chromebook Plus models drop to even lower prices

This week – like many weeks – started off with some really great deals. Most of those deals have hung on strong through today, with only a couple of them expiring mid-week. That’s a pretty normal rhythm for Chromebook deals, but every so often we get a few little surprises mid-week as we keep an eye on discounts around the web. And this week both of those little nuggets come from Acer.

Additional $20 off two Chromebook Plus models

Both the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Chromebook Plus 515 were on sale this week. And both devices started at $100 off. That means the Spin 714 was down to $599 and the 515 was down to $299. And both great deals on fantastic Chromebooks.

But as I was checking today to update our daily Chromebook deals page, I noticed both devices took on a drop of an additional $20, bringing the Spin 714 down to $579 and the 515 down to just $279. For both of these devices, those are aggressive prices.

While the 515 has been with us since last fall – coming up on a year now – the Spin 714 is new as of May 2024. While the also-great non-Plus-branded Spin 714 is still out there and on sale quite often, the newer version with the Intel Core Ultra 5 inside is the one that is more-deeply discounted right now. As for future proofing with a fantastic all-around Chromebook, it doesn’t get much better than this one.

We’ve seen the 515 drop to prices like this before, but any time it dips down under $300 it is an absolute steal. With a solid build, light weight, great port selection and speedy internals, it’s a device that can get a lot done on a small budget.

Don’t expect either of these deals to make it past the weekend, so if you are reading this right now and are on the hunt for a great, super-affordable device or a high-end Chromebook Plus for a fantastic price, you may have found your Chromebook.

