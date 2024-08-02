Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Two Acer Chromebook Plus models drop to even lower prices

This week – like many weeks – started off with some really great deals. Most of those deals have hung on strong through today, with only a couple of them expiring mid-week. That’s a pretty normal rhythm for Chromebook deals, but every so often we get a few little surprises mid-week as we keep an eye on discounts around the web. And this week both of those little nuggets come from Acer.

Additional $20 off two Chromebook Plus models

Both the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Chromebook Plus 515 were on sale this week. And both devices started at $100 off. That means the Spin 714 was down to $599 and the 515 was down to $299. And both great deals on fantastic Chromebooks.

But as I was checking today to update our daily Chromebook deals page, I noticed both devices took on a drop of an additional $20, bringing the Spin 714 down to $579 and the 515 down to just $279. For both of these devices, those are aggressive prices.

While the 515 has been with us since last fall – coming up on a year now – the Spin 714 is new as of May 2024. While the also-great non-Plus-branded Spin 714 is still out there and on sale quite often, the newer version with the Intel Core Ultra 5 inside is the one that is more-deeply discounted right now. As for future proofing with a fantastic all-around Chromebook, it doesn’t get much better than this one.

We’ve seen the 515 drop to prices like this before, but any time it dips down under $300 it is an absolute steal. With a solid build, light weight, great port selection and speedy internals, it’s a device that can get a lot done on a small budget.

Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 at Best Buy
Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 at Best Buy

Don’t expect either of these deals to make it past the weekend, so if you are reading this right now and are on the hunt for a great, super-affordable device or a high-end Chromebook Plus for a fantastic price, you may have found your Chromebook.

