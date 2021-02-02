Today Only: Take $200 of the 14″ ASUS Chromebook C433 2-in-1

If you’re in the market for a premium caliber Chromebook in the $500-$600 price range, your options are very good at the moment. There’s the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 or perhaps the HP Chromebook x360 14c. If you’re really focused on your budget, you can always give the $400 Lenovo Flex 5 a try. For $649, you can even pick up Google’s own Pixelbook Go and you’re guaranteed to have one of the best Chrome OS hardware experiences of your life.

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that ticks of a handful of premium requests but doesn’t break the bank, Best Buy’s flash sale may be of some interest to you. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 felt like an odd entrant into the Chrome OS space back in 2019. It launched on the heels of the more-premium C434 model and its slightly dumbed-down specs weren’t reflected in a cheaper price tag. That’s not to say it isn’t a decent Chromebook. It simply couldn’t demand the $499 MSRP that it carried at launch.

Today, however, you can pick up the semi-premium ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 and save $200. This brings the price of the 8th Gen Core m3 down to $329 and that makes it very desirable for a user wanting a sharp looking device on a shoestring budget. The deal won’t last long, though. Best Buy’s flash sale ends tonight so act fast if you think this could be the Chromebook for you.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at Best Buy