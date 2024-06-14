Time to say goodbye to the 1st-gen Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Just about a month ago, we saw the first Chromebook Plus model get listed as clearance over at Best Buy. The ASUS CM34 is one that we had in the office before most of the other Chromebook Plus models, and I’d hope that a proper, mid-range successor is in the works from ASUS to replace it.

And following in those footsteps, one of my favorite non-branded Chromebook Plus models – the 1st-gen Acer Chromebook 516 GE – is joining the ASUS CM34 as being marked for clearance over at Best Buy.

For this device, however, there is already a successor in the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE that debuted last month, and it is pretty fantastic. It keeps all the stuff we’ve loved about the original and simply improves on the formula while keeping the $649 price intact.

But it’s still a bit of a sad day. While I have to admit that I 100% do like the new model better, the 1st generation of the 516 GE will always hold a special place in my heart. There are few Chromebooks I’ve enjoyed as much as this one, and it feels a bit like the end of an era as we see Acer winding this particular model down.

There is good news, here, however; and that comes by the way of an increased deal on this awesome Chromebook. While it’s been $150 off all week, it is now down to $200 off and just $449 until it is gone. And for nearly everyone out there, I’d 100% recommend buying this version at this price versus the new one – primarily due to the price gap.

While the new model does look better in all black, has better speakers, a brighter RGB keyboard, and more modern processor inside, the differences in the two are not actually that striking. Both have a gorgeous 16-inch 16:10 QHD screen that is bright and hits 120Hz and they both pack a 16-inch device into a firm chassis that only weighs 3.7 pounds. And both are an absolute joy to use. At a $200 discount, the money you save on the 1st-gen model will make you love it that much more.

