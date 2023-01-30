This version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is the one you should buy

We were beside ourselves when Lenovo announced the company’s second Snapdragon-powered Duet tablet at MWC 2022. A true successor to the original Duet tablet, the new Duet 3 improved on everything we already loved about Lenovo’s smaller ChromeOS tablet. Sadly, the first Duet 3 to hit shelves at Best Buy was a version with a scant 4GB of RAM. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t expect a ton of horsepower out of a lightweight, ARM-powered tablet but the extra 4GB of RAM found in the larger Duet 5 absolutely makes a difference in daily use.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for an 8GB model to show up on Lenovo’s website. Listed for $429, this Duet 3 features the same processor, RAM, and storage as the larger Duet 5. At that price, it’s a no-brainer if you’re choosing between this build and the one at Best Buy that’s $50 cheaper but only has half the RAM. None of that is really news to most of you but one thing that I completely forgot is that the 8GB model at Lenovo also comes with a USI 2.0 stylus in the box. That’s a $50 value all on its own and you’re getting it along with the extra RAM. Win/Win.

While I am more fond of the larger Duet 5 and its saucy OLED display, I totally understand that many may prefer the smaller Duet. With its 10.95″ display and super lightweight build, the Duet 3 is perfect for long media consumption sessions or tossing in your bag when you’re headed to the coffee shop for a spell. It’s also a great device for the littles as the Snapdragon SoC handles Android applications with ease and the small chassis fits perfectly in tiny little hands. If I were buying a smaller ChromeOS tablet, this would be my only choice. You can find the beefier Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with included stylus at the link below.