This premium 2-in-1 HP Chromebook is $200 off

Amazing deals on premium Chromebooks are becoming increasingly hard to find at the moment. This is likely due to the upcoming holiday shopping season. Many of last year’s models will see steep price cuts for Black Friday as OEMs clear inventory in preparation for the slew of the next generation of devices that will soon be upon us.

However, there are still some solid deals to be found if you’re quick and know where to look. Over the past few years, Best Buy has become the number one retailer for most late-model ChromeOS devices. As a matter of fact, Best Buy often carries models that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Devices like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and HP’s 14-inch x360 line have long debuted at Best Buy and as such, enjoy frequent discounts to the tune of $100-$300 off retail.

The latter device, the HP Chromebook x360 14c, is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 and 8GB of RAM which makes it a formidable tool for even the most discerning power user. Its 360-degree design gives you the versatility of a tablet and the performance of a powerful laptop all in one, well-built package, and getting one on a discount gives this Chromebook a value proposition that is first class. The only complaint that we’ve ever had about this Chromebook is the fact that HP continues to equip it with a meh 250-nit display. Don’t get me wrong. The color accuracy is great but we stand by our opinion that “flagship” devices should be no less than 300 nits in the brightness department. That said, this Chromebook has no problems working in normal lighting conditions around the home or office.

The only other hangup with the HP is the Core i3 processor. That’s not to say that it isn’t powerful because it is. I doubt that you’ll find many users that say it can’t handle their daily workload. The issue is that the Core i3 doesn’t have Iris Xe graphics. Instead, it has standard Intel UHD graphics which are fine but for now, this Chromebook will not have access to the upcoming Steam gaming platform on ChromeOS. For most of you, that’s likely not an issue. For those who have avoided the HP for this very reason, that issue may soon resolve itself as Google is working to bring Steam gaming to lower power devices with Core i3 and Ryzen 3 processors.

Anyway, all this to say that the HP Chromebook x360 14c really is a great device and there’s very little to dislike about this 2-in-1 laptop. That is even easier to say when you slash $200 off the HP and that is exactly what Best Buy has done. For a limited time, you can pick up this formidable ChromeOS convertible for the deliciously low price of only $499. That makes it one of the least-expensive 11th Gen flagship devices on the market and one heck of a deal on a device that will continue to get updates through June of 2028. As with most of Best Buy’s deals, this one will likely be gone in the next day or two. If you’ve been on the fence over the HP Chromebook x360 14c, now is the time to pick one up.

