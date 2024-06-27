Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

This is the Chromebook to get for under $100

Every once and a while, we find a deal for under $100 that is actually worth considering. Many times, Chromebooks in this sort of price range make wild trade-offs to get you into double-digit price tags. But this particular device for this price makes far less of those trade-offs than you would expect, and the upside is pretty wild.

Now, please understand that there are some serious caveats with this deal. However, when you can get such a capable device for this little money, those caveats are well worth it. And today, you can take advantage of a crazy low price on the capable, long-lasting ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for just $96. Yep…$96!

To clarify, this is a device that I’ve been excited about on multiple occasions when it drops to $199, so seeing it for $96 is just absolutely wild. It is a refurbished version, but is also backed by Walmart’s Restored program that gets you a 1-year warranty and 90-day return window for a device like this one listed as “like new” in condition.

When we reviewed this device, we had the under-powered Kompanio 500 version. But this is the updated one with the far more powerful Kompanio 820 inside, and as I said in a previous post, I misjudged this little Chromebook out of the gate. With the Kompanio 820 inside, this device is quick and long-lasting, too. Sure, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is on the low end, but you can expand your storage with a microSD card pretty easily and the comfort and convenince of this device makes it super handy to have around.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook FliP CM3 (refurb) at Walmart

With the 3:2 screen, it is great as a tablet, too. With a slim/light chassis, decent keyboard/trackpad for a device this slight, and the internals that can get stuff done, I really like the ASUS CM3 quite a bit. And to be able to score one for under $100 is just silly. But don’t sit on it too long. Prices on devices like this tend to go up once people catch wind of them. It may not last.

