This fall should be awesome for new Chromebook hardware

With Google’s new update cycle for Chromebook releases beginning to take shape here in 2024, it feels like we’re likely going to see new hardware a couple times a year at this point. Where older cycles had new Chromebooks launching at any point throughout the year, we’ve settled into a new rhythm where we’ll likely only see bigger Chromebook announcements in the spring and in the fall.

This past May, the Chromebook event in New York introduced us to a bunch of AI features for ChromeOS and also gave us new hardware. But that hardware – by and large – was of the iterative variety. Instead of bold, new devices that have big new hardware features added on, we instead got small upgrades to already-loved devices.

Chromebooks like the Acer Spin 714, 516 GE, ASUS CX34 and HP x360 all got Chromebook Plus upgrades, small improvements, and pretty aggressive price points. But there wasn’t anything groundbreaking or super exciting. Instead, the entire hardware showcase felt like a refinement rather than a revolution.

Fall may be for bigger swings

Now, we’re only going off of two events and one likely event just around the corner, so firm patterns are only beginning to emerge. But I feel like we may end up seeing this take place into 2025 as well with a set of iterative updates in the spring followed again by bigger updates in the fall.

While I have no idea what Google has planned on the software side, the hardware end of things is looking rather promising, and there are 4 devices I’m expecting to see show up at the event this fall that could push us into the next generation of Chromebook experiences.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

First and maybe most notable is what we’re calling the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. There’s ample evidence that this device is on the way, and though we don’t actually know the name of it just yet, I think we’re on the right track.

It’ll come equipped with a large OLED screen and a dedicated assistant key to name a few of the superlatives, but most importantly it will mark the return of Samsung to the top tier of the Chromebook world once again. What it will look like when it arrives is still a mystery, but I know I’m not the only one excited to see what becomes of this one.

Lenovo tablet with the Kompanio 838

Equally exciting is the arrival of a tablet made by Lenovo that will sport the new Kompanio 838 SoC. What it will be called and what the specs will look like are anyone’s guess for now, but we know Lenovo is involved and we know that the new, untested Kompanio 838 will be inside.

If we get build quality similar to the Duet 3 and Duet 5 mixed in with this new, more-powerful ARM processor, we could be in for an awesome upgrade to the overall ChromeOS tablet experience. As good as the Duet 3 and Duet 5 have been, it’s definitely time for an upgrade.

Updated HP x360 14c

I wrote about the potential for this device last week, but all the pieces are in place for HP to really make a splash with a properly updated x360 14c. It wouldn’t take much more than a brighter screen and a firmer bottom half of the chassis. If they can take what they currently have, fix those things, and keep the price in check ($699 or less), I think HP could climb to the top of the Chromebook Plus pile in a hurry.

Updated Lenovo Flex 5i

Finally, the time is also right for a new Flex 5i from Lenovo. The current model is quite good, and when it goes on sale for $349 as it often does, it makes for arguably the most well-rounded Chromebook experience for the money that you can buy.

All Lenovo really needs to do is update the internals a bit, firm up the chassis a tad, and maybe add in some better speakers this time around. The Flex 5i has been great over the years, and I expect nothing less in a new version.

While we could see other hardware as well, these are the devices I’m truly excited for. Between the new Samsung Chromebook and a new tablet, there are few other Chromebook releases I’m tracking with such interest. And we really don’t have too long to wait, either. I’d wager we’ll have an event to attend at some point in September or very early in October, so we’ll hopefully know more by the end of August about when we expect to be up in New York once again.