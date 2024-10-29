This deal on the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at $130 off is rare, so don’t miss it

As one of the better all-around Chromebook Plus devices you can find, the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus rarely goes on sale. The standard asking price is $499, and for a Chromebook that delivers this much good stuff in the box, that price is pretty competitive on most days without any need of a markdown.

But every few months, we get a small window where the excellent Flex 5i is on sale, and right now is one of those times. While not the absolute lowest price we’ve seen on it, $130 off is still a really great bargain, and $369 for a device this well outfitted with features is a deal you should take note of anytime it is available.

Again, it doesn’t go on sale that often, so here’s a quick reminder of why we enjoy this particular device so much. Lenovo thankfully pushed the Flex 5i’s screen to 16:10 with this iteration, and also bumped up the brightness to the 300 nit standard I feel should be required of Chromebook Plus devices. You also get a great backlit keyboard, solid trackpad, great upward-firing speakers, and fast internals.

Package that all up in a convertible Chromebook and you get a device that delivers in all aspects of the Chromebook Plus experience, and it’s only $369 right now. That’s craziness for any laptop, never mind one that is this good at so many things. Just don’t sit on this one too long. The discounts on the Flex 5i don’t tend to stick around, and when they go, they go away for long periods. Act fast!

