This deal on the 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is insane

My absolute favorite ChromeOS tablet of all time is hands-down Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 5. The OLED-toting detachable is even more desirable when you can find it on sale which seems to happen quite a bit over at Best Buy. Even right now, you can pick up the Snapdragon-powered Chromebook at a $100 discount which is a solid deal if you’re serious about having a ChromeOS tablet.

While I prefer the larger Duet 5 for its ability to work as a decent laptop when needed, Lenovo’s smaller Duet 3 may be more desirable for users that want a true tablet experience. Powered by the same Snapdragon SoC, the only real complaint I have about the Duet 3 is that the model that’s readily available from Best Buy has only 4GB of RAM. Thankfully, Lenovo sneakily released an upgraded version of the Duet 3 that’s equipped with 8GB of RAM and even comes with a USI 2.0 stylus in the box – an accessory you won’t get with the Best Buy model.

Now, this beefier Duet 3 does come with a premium price tag. At $429, it is only $70 less than the Duet 5 but many would argue that you’re getting a better deal because of the included stylus and ease of portability that the smaller form factor offers. That said, what if you could have the best of both worlds? The better Duet 3 at a price that’s nearly $75 less than the 4GB model from Best Buy? Today is your lucky day.

Over on Lenovo’s website, you can grab the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM and the USI 2.0 pen for the ridiculously low price of $304.99. That’s a whopping $125 discount and arguably the best deal we’ve seen on any of the Duet devices. To score this sweet discount, head over to Lenovo and add the Duet 3 to your cart. When you’re ready to check out, use the promo code CBDUETDEAL and watch that total price plummet. It’s a beautiful thing. If you’ve been considering picking up a Chromebook Duet, there’s never been a better time than now.