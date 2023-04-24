This crazy deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 just got even better

Last week, I unearthed a ridiculous deal that would score you the 8GB model of the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for just over $300. The massive discount was found over on Lenovo’s website and it even included a USI 2.0 stylus for the shiny, new ChromeOS tablet. At that price, this deal felt almost too good to be true but this week, it got even better.

The original deal was thanks to a promo code that knocked $125 off the price of the Duet 3. Today, Lenovo has slashed the price that same amount but there is yet another promo code you can use to grab this awesome Snapdragon-powered detachable for under $300. What do you get for a little less than three Benjamins? That’s a good question. Take a look at what the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 has to offer.

Chromebook Duet 3 Key Specs

Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB eMMC storage

10.9″ LCD display 400 nits

5MP front-facing camera/8MP rear camera

Detachable folio keyboard

2 x USB-C

2 x 1W speakers

USI 2.0 Stylus included

It’s important to mention that this IS NOT the model available from Best Buy which has a mere 4GB of RAM. Instead, the Lenovo-exclusive model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which means that it will give you the same performance as the larger Duet 5 and you get the stylus in the box. To grab this deal, head over to Lenovo at the link below and add the Duet 3 to your cart. At checkout, use the promo code EXTRA5 and you’ll pick up this great little tablet for right around $260 before tax. That’s one heck of a deal, if you ask me.