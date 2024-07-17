This Chromebook Plus deal is an absolute hidden gem

With Prime Day in full swing, it’s pretty easy to be completely and utterly overwhelmed by deals, discounts, and a dizzying array of marked-down items. Not only are there price reductions over at Amazon this week, all competitor sites have crazy deals in place as well. As a matter of fact, the best deals – for Chromebooks, anyway – are actually at a few places that are not Amazon.

For this post specifically, one of those non-Amazon places is Walmart, where an absolute diamond in the rough is hiding in plain sight for those looking to get Chromebook Plus features on a tighter budget. Not only does this Chromebook have all the Plus upgrades, it is striking to look at and fun to use.

I’m talking about the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, and for a multitude of reasons, you should be taking a closer look at this very unique Chromebook for just $299.99. On the spec front, you get a 12th-gen Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. Paired with a 1080p IPS screen, 1080p webcam, backlit keyboard and solid port selection (including a full-sized HDMI port), there’s a ton to love about this affordable device.

And that’s not to mention the sustainable nature of this laptop. Built with 30% PCR plastic in the chassis and screen bezel and 50% in the keycaps and audio speakers, the Chromebook Vero is a more sustainable device than most, yet it doesn’t feel like it at all.

The chassis is firm and the aesthetic, color and overall vibe of this device is pretty awesome. With the engraved logos, yellow accents, boxy design, and unique textures, the Vero 514 is one of my favorite-feeling Chromebooks on the market. And you’re getting all of this in a package that costs just $299.99 right now.

With Prime Day being the driver of many of the deals we have around right now, it’s not crazy to think this one could disappear soon. So don’t miss out if you are looking for a Chromebook Plus model with a bit of a different flair than most. It’s a great Chromebook, and one that shouldn’t be looked over for sure.

