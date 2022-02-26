This $99 Samsung Chromebook is a bargain-lovers dream come true

Are you a thrifty shopper? Do you love getting a deal on a product that isn’t junk? Okay, that’s the best infomercial sales pitch I’ve got but seriously, who doesn’t love stumbling across a great deal? Well, that’s exactly what I did today. While this may not be the premium Chromebook that you’ve been longing for, this is a budget-friendly device that could be perfect for a wide variety of users on your shopping list.

Samsung Chromebook 4

The Gemini Lake-powered Samsung Chromebook 4 didn’t come out of the gate winning any awards but the fact remains that the little laptop from Samsung is a great device for those that just want simple and inexpensive. Powered by the Intel N4020, this was one of the first devices with a greatly improved small-core CPU from Intel and it gets around just fine. At its retail price of $229, I would normally steer shoppers towards spending a little more money and getting something with a newer Pentium and a better display. That said, today is a bit of a different story.

Walmart is currently selling the 11.6″ Samsung Chromebook 4 for the ridiculously low price of only $99. Honestly, it is a very rare occasion that I would tell you to go out and buy a Chromebook for a hundred bucks but hear me out. There are a lot of use cases in which a person simply needs a basic laptop to get on the web, do some banking, check emails, and peruse social media. Maybe you have a parent that needs to replace an aging Windows device and they just need something that’s secure and won’t be a headache every time it takes an update.

Maybe you have a little one around the house that’s ready for their first laptop but you don’t want to drop $500 on them just to have it thrown around the house like a football. Whatever your reason, I hope you get the drift. Sometimes, cheap doesn’t have to mean bad if the thing that you’re buying can successfully fulfill the task you bought it to do. The Samsung Chromebook 4 could be that very thing and this is a definite recommendation from me if you just need a basic Chromebook at an insanely low price. For $99, you really can’t go wrong and you’ll get guaranteed updates on this thing for five more years which makes it a great value. Check it out on Walmart.com before it’s gone.