This $89 Chromebook deal is perfect for the kiddos this Christmas

If you’re looking for a durable little Chromebook for the young ones that isn’t absolute garbage, you’re in luck. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has remained one of the most popular “cheap” ChromeOS devices on the market for nearly two years running and rightfully so. The 11.6″ clamshell doesn’t do anything spectacularly but what it does do is deliver a handy and kid-resistant ChromeOS experience at a very affordable price.

As I mentioned, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 isn’t premium in any way but the Intel N4020 CPU that powers it is perfect if you simply need to get online for school, stream some content, or play some games that aren’t too resource heavy. What makes this Chromebook so awesome is the fact that it can generally be found on sale for just a little over $100 and at that price, it’s a solid deal of you’re looking for something that’s nearly disposable. Even if the kids get two years use out of it, it’s earned its keep. Here’s a closer look at the Lenovo Chromebook 3.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 Key Specs

Chrome OS

Intel Celeron N4020 processor

4GB LPDDR4-2400 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

11.6″ 1366 x 768 TN display @ 250 nits

2 x USB-C

2 USB-A

MicroSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack

720p webcam

Android and Linux apps

AUE date: May 2026

So, if you’re looking for a simple Chromebook that isn’t garbage but you’re on a tight budget, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is where it’s at. Right now, you can pick up that tough little clamshell from Best Buy for only $89. It’s a rare occasion that we actually recommend any Chromebook under $150-$200 but there’s always an exception to the rule. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is that exception.