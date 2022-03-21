This 11th Gen 2-in-1 Chromebook deal is insane

Last week, Costco knocked $150 off of the formidable 11th Gen Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i. If you picked up the 13.3″ Core i3 convertible for $349, you scored one heck of a deal and that Chromebook will serve you well for many years to come. If you held off on pulling the trigger or you didn’t see the deal, today is your lucky day.

The very same Chromebook that is exclusive to Costco has dropped another $50 to the insanely low price of $299. You read that right. For three hundred dollars you can get an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s cheaper than practically every 4GB, Pentium-powered Chromebook currently on the market. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i offers nearly every feature you could want from a flagship device with only some minor tradeoffs. You won’t get a fingerprint sensor. The chassis is mostly plastic and the screen isn’t the brightest but the colors are great and it’s totally fine for most indoor settings.

Again, this isn’t the MOST premium Chromebook on the market but the Core i3 with 8GB of RAM puts up some monster benchmarks that will handle the workload of most users. You certainly won’t find another Intel Tiger Lake Chromebook for this low of a price. Actually, you’d be hard-pressed to find a deal this good on an older 10th Gen device. The only caveat here is that you will have to pay a 5% surcharge if you don’t have a Costco membership but still, you’re out the door under $350 for a powerful, versatile Chromebook that will get updates through June of 2029. That’s a killer deal.