There’s still one place you can score a 2nd Gen Nest Hub for $55

I picked up a “free” Charcoal Nest Hub 2 when I upgraded my Google One storage plan and since I already have two, I was planning on offloading it at a discounted price to the first interested party that came along. Just enough to offset my Google One upgrade, if that. That said, Robby and I were just chatting about Google’s second-generation Nest Hub smart display and we both agree that it is possibly one of the most underrated devices in the Nest lineup. Since the device was updated to Google’s Fucshia OS, (and this may very well be the placebo effect) the device just seems to run more smoothly.

Google continues to make minor tweaks and improvements to the UI while adding new features that make the smart display exceedingly more useful as it ages. Let’s not forget that the Gen 2 Nest Hub features sleep tracking that, for now, is free to use and doesn’t require you to wear any extra hardware to bed for it to work. My tests with the sleep tracking were in the early days of the Nest Hub but what it did, it did quite well. I’d take it over wearing a Fitbit or other device while I sleep but that’s just me.

Even without the sleep tracking, the Nest Hub is the perfect device for the bedroom because Google didn’t put a camera on it. It’s large enough to watch some YouTube videos and the audio quality is good enough that you can actually enjoy listening to music on the Nest Hub 2. Until earlier this week, you could nab the $99 Nest Hub Gen 2 from Best Buy, the Google Store, and other authorized retailers for $54.99. As a matter of fact, it sat at this price for so long that I almost forgot that it retailed for a hundred bucks.

If you didn’t pick one up at this price, you should have. It is worth every penny and then some. Even if you don’t need one, talk about a great gift for the holidays or maybe just a nice gesture to someone who needs some smart home products in their lives. Sorry, I’m not rubbing salt in the wound. On the contrary, I have some very good news if you’re still interested in a Nest Hub. Best Buy has returned to selling the Nest Hub Gen 2 for $99.99 but Best Buy’s eBay storefront still has them priced at $54.99.

For $54.99, you’re still getting a brand new Nest Hub Gen 2 from an authorized seller and you get the same 14-day return policy and free shipping. It’s a no-brainer. I’m not sure why Best Buy hasn’t updated its eBay pricing but their oversight means saving for you and another chance to grab a solid Google Assistant smart display for a very low price. Grab one at the link below before this deal is no more.

