The world’s most powerful Chromebook is already $100 off! ($469)

Robby’s wrapping up his full review of ASUS’ new Tiger Lake-powered Chromebook CX5 so I’ll try to keep the spoilers to a minimum. That said, the 11th Gen Core i3 has already proven itself to be a powerhouse that puts up benchmarks bigger than anything we’ve ever seen in a Chrome OS device. The ASUS is matched with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, giving the 15.6″ convertible a spec sheet that’s easily worthy of the $569 price tag. While ASUS isn’t in the habit of discounting its flagship Chromebooks, this particular model is priced much more competitively than its predecessor, the Flip C436 and we didn’t anticipate seeing sales on the CX5 any time soon. Well, we were wrong.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Unboxing

As a rule, I check Best Buy and other retailers each day as my morning routine. I like to gather up any new deals that are worth sharing so that I can pass them along to you. At eight this morning, I did not see this particular deal but we just received an email from Brent C. alerting us to an update to the listing for the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 that knocks an impressive $100 off of the already palatable retail price of $569. That puts the price of the most powerful Chromebook on the market well under $500 and gets you a formidable 2-in-1 that’s guaranteed to perform for years to come.

The ASUS Chromebook CX5 checks off nearly every box we look for in a flagship device. You get a great backlit keyboard, solid build quality, 8GB of RAM, good port selection, and much more. All this for under $500 is frankly a bit sill when you look at just how powerful this dual-core 11th Gen Intel-based Chromebook offers. A 15.6″ device may not be everyone’s cup of tea but you can rest assured that this Chromebook is worth every penny and it will handle just about anything you can throw at it without breaking a sweat. I doubt this deal will last long so you may want to grab it before it’s gone. Check it out over at Best Buy.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 at Best Buy