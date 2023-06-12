The versatile Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is already $70 off and that’s a steal

Looking for a late-model convertible Chromebook that won’t break the bank but also isn’t a piece of garbage? Today is your lucky day. Lenovo’s new Chromebook Flex 3i is a budget-friendly 2-in-1 that’s powered by Intel’s latest small-core processors. The Flex 3i features a crispy 16:10 12.2″ display that pumps out 300 nits of brightness which is not commonplace for a device at the $350 price point.

Now, this isn’t a premium Chromebook but if you check out Robby’s review, you’ll see where there’s a lot to love about this little ChromeOS convertible. The new N100 processor is a powerful little workhorse that can chew through some moderately heavy tasks with ease and the overall build of this Chromebook doesn’t scream “cheap” at all. Check out Robby’s thoughts below.

If you’re looking for a solid little Chromebook that’s portable and flexible, this is probably one of the best options out there under $400. That said, Best Buy just knocked a chunk of change off of this great little laptop and you can score one for a limited time and save $70. I challenge you to find a better Chromebook for $279. You might but I wouldn’t hold my breath. You can grab the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i below or check your local Best Buy to see if they have one in stock.