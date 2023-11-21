The two best Chromebook Tablets you can buy are both on sale

There’s no question about it: until another challenger comes (likely in the first half of 2024), the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 and Duet 3 are the absolute best tablets you can buy that run ChromeOS. And that is an important distinction. While there’s no shortage of affordable tablets out there, none of them will deliver the desktop experience you’ll get with a ChromeOS tablet, making these devices incredibly versatile machines for both work and play.

What makes the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 special

For the Duet 5, the superlatives are numerous, including a 13.3-inch OLED screen, a thin/light build, quad speakers, and an included keyboard case that makes this tablet truly usable both on a desk and in your lap if you need to get some work done. With the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you’ll be able to knock quite a few tasks out with ease when needed.

There’s no question this has been my favorite overall Chromebook tablet experience over the years, and every time I reach for the Duet 5, I’m delighted to use it once again. With a battery life that can actually last multiple days, this device is an on-the-go warrior that I truly hope sees a proper sequel down the road. But for now, you can grab the current model for $170 off, bringing the price down to a very attractive $329.

What makes the Lenovo Chomebook Duet 3 special

Imagine taking all the good stuff I just said about the Duet 5 and shrinking it down to an even more portable size. The Duet 3 manages this and still delivers a fantastic overall experience as a tablet and as a Chromebook on the desk. With the Duet 3’s smaller 11-inch size and 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get a bit of a better one-handed tablet experience, too.

Though not an OLED screen, the Duet 3’s IPS panel is still sharp, bright, and gorgeous to look at. And though it is smaller, the keyboard case is still great to type on with solid travel in the keys and a surprisingly good trackpad experience. Battery life is fantastic, too, and you get the same processor as the Duet 5 in the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Right now, it’s $110 off the standard asking price, bringing the Duet 3 down to just $269.

Deals this time of year can be finicky, so make sure to jump on either of these before the end of the week if you want to save some money. And please be aware that both of these devices are a bit behind on updates, but the ChromeOS team is aware of the issue and is working on a path forward. So be patient if you pick one up. There’s nothing inherently wrong with ChromeOS 116 that they are stuck on for now, but if you can’t wait, there’s always the option to make the jump to the Beta Channel and hop right to ChromeOS 120 if you like.

