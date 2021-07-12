The Tiger Lake Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $619

It won’t be long and we’ll be dropping our list of the top Chromebooks of the first half of 2021. While no “official” decisions have been made, it’s going to be a tough battle to beat out Acer’s latest Spin 713. The 11th gen Tiger Lake convertible brings back all the great features from last year’s model and tightens up the fit and finish to offer up a Chromebook that feels even more premium than its predecessor. Throw in the impressively powerful 11th Gen Core i3 and you have a Chromebook that is very close to being the total package.

Acer did users a solid by upping the storage of the latest model to 256GB which is a fair amount even for a “premium” Chromebook. The only thing this Chromebook is missing is a fingerprint sensor. Sadly, the one we unboxed has this piece of hardware but we were informed that the retail version found at Best Buy would omit this feature. Still, at $699, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Chromebook with these features and this much horsepower. This is a $70 bump from the 10th Gen model but seriously, this Chromebook will chew through anything you throw at it and look great doing it with its crispy 3:2 display.

It’s no surprise to see the all-new Spin on sale but I am a bit shocked to see this steep of a discount this early out of the gate. Best Buy has knocked $80 off of the Spin 713 with brings the price down to ten dollars less than the retail price of last year’s model. At $619, you will not find a better overall value in a Chromebook right now. I suspect that this deal won’t last more than a day or two so you may want to grab one before they’re gone. Check it out over at Best Buy.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy