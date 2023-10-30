The striking ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is $120 off at Target

Not to be outdone by the likes of Best Buy, even stores that stock just one Chromebook Plus model – like Target – are getting in on the discount action. Though we’ve seen some pretty steep discounts (and one wildly-reduced Chromebook) at Best Buy on Chromebook Plus models thus far, we’ve not seen much in the way of price reductions on these new Chromebooks apart from Best Buy’s efforts just yet.

But that is changing today as Target is now selling the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for just $279.99 – a solid $120 off the standard $399.99 MSRP. Sure, Target doesn’t sell a ton of Chromebooks just yet, but they could start moving more devices once they see how well devices like the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 can sell.

With easily the most enticing exterior of all the new Chromebook Plus models, the ASUS CX34 strikes a great balance of style, functionality and affordability. With a 14-inch IPS display, white exterior, generous trackpad, comfy keyboard, and fast Intel Core i3-1215U processor, this device is a great showcase of what is possible when manufacturers stick to the Chromebook Plus spec.

And for the time being, you can get it for a ridiculous $279.99 asking price. If you sign up for Target’s Red Card (you can tie it to your checking account for this; you don’t need another credit card), you can also save 5% on this and future purchases, too. That will drop another $14 off the price, so you could be getting one of the best new Chromebooks around for just $265. Even as we approach the holiday shopping season, that sort of deal is pretty ludicrous. But don’t wait long: we don’t see Chromebook deals at Target too often, and we have no idea how long this one will last.

