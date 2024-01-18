The striking ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 gets double the storage for just $10 more

Since the Chromebook Plus event back in October of 2023, there have been a few Chromebook Plus models that have been exclusive to certain stores. Specifically, the striking, gorgeous ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 and it’s attractive, all-white chassis has been relegated to being sold only at Target for $399. It rarely goes on sale and for what I’m sure are a handful of reasons, many people don’t think to look at Target for their next Chromebook.

Thankfully, at some point ASUS also pushed this device to Amazon. We’ve not been keeping terribly close tabs on the Chromebook deals there since so many of their listings can be a bit misleading. But that exact fact has also led us to wade back into these messy waters and help potential buyers make a bit more sense of what’s good and what’s not over on Amazon.

$10 gets you double the storage

And in digging through the mess of Chromebooks on Amazon, we found that the once-exclusive ASUS CX34 is now on sale there as well. But my initial excitement about this turned sour when I saw a $410 price tag. Why would they charge $10 more than Target for the same device? As I shook my head and assumed Amazon was just being Amazon, I took a closer look. And there’s a reason for the $10 price bump.

While Target’s version of this awesome device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (the minimum spec for Chromebook Plus), this listing at Amazon doubles the storage for only $10 more. Bumping this already-great device up to 256GB of storage makes it far more compelling, and at this stage there’s no reason you should even consider the Target model unless it goes on a pretty steep sale.

$410 for this Chromebook (review is coming, I promise) is pretty fantastic, and of the Chromebook Plus models that launched late last year, this one is clearly the most attractive and one of the best-equipped. The shell doesn’t just look good, it feels great, too. And that firm chassis hosts a solid keyboard/trackpad, good speakers, a 300 nit anti-glare 1080p screen, and the Core i3-1215U for some serious speed. All together, this is a fantastic Chromebook, and at this price for the added storage, it’s one you should consider.

