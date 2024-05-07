The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus (‘Xol’) may get a dictation button

As a device that is already set to get one unique key we’ve never seen on a non-Google-made Chromebook, it would appear that ‘Xol’ is now getting yet another interesting addition on its keyboard: a dictation button. While we know that the Assistant key sets ‘Xol’ apart in a very unique way, I’m just as intrigued by a Chromebook with a dedicated key for dictation.

‘Xol’ is the next big Samsung Chromebook

A quick refresher on ‘Xol’ as it’s been a bit since we last discussed it. ‘Xol’ is made by Samsung, will be a Chromebook Plus, will come with a dedicated Assistant key (a first on a non-Google manufactured Chromebook), will have a numeric keypad (and be a larger device overall), and will likely be called the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus if I were a betting man. It’s an exciting array of things to look forward to as a Samsung and Chromebook fan, and I’d wager many of you are equally excited to see what they have cooked up this time around.

advertisement

Yet another superlative for ‘Xol’

I’m feeling more and more confident that ‘Xol’ will be a return to form for Samsung in the Chromebook space. Their last true, big swing was the original Galaxy Chromebook in 2020, and I know many have hoped for another big attempt from them ever since. Instead, it’s been a constant retreat over the past 4 years with devices like the oddly-named Galaxy Chromebook Go and Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 being the only new Chromebooks to bear the Galaxy branding.

advertisement

‘Xol’ feels different, and if the stuff I mentioned above isn’t enough to convince you that Samsung is pushing a bit harder with this device, I have yet another addition to ‘Xol’ that we generally don’t see in Chromebooks; and it makes me a tad bit excited for how Samsung and Google are looking to position this device.

advertisement

As you can see, ‘Xol’ is getting a ton of function buttons on the top row, including a new one we’ve not seen before. This new ‘Dictate’ key is not to be confused with the mic mute switch (which shows up internally as ‘MICMUTE’) and it isn’t quite clear what its functionality will be.

There’s a very robust dictation feature built into ChromeOS (under the Accessibility options), but it hasn’t been packaged as a front-facing feature up to this point. Perhaps the new ‘Xol’ Chromebook will change that and bring ChromeOS dictation out from behind the Accessibility menu and into the open as a daily option many people would find quite useful.

advertisement

For now, however, this is all we know about it. With custom keys, a Chromebook Plus badge, and some clearly-revamped focus from Samsung, I think ‘Xol’ could be a very interesting device when it does arrive. Some of the latest Windows laptops made by Samsung are pretty amazing, so I’m hopeful that design language comes across in this latest Chromebook as well. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.

Newsletter Signup