The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is $100 off right now at two stores

Since completing our last review of the latest batch of Chromebooks, I’m now daily-driving the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. And I love it! From the screen to the keyboard/trackpad to the ultra-thin, ultra-light chassis, there’s so much to love about this latest ChromeOS device from Samsung.

About two weeks ago, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus went on sale for the first time at Best Buy, and the price drop was a full $100. At $599, you’d be hard pressed to find a better overall laptop experience, and I’ve said as much on multiple occasions. That deal is ongoing and still just as awesome as ever, but now it has been joined by a similar discount over at Samsung’s own website.

Benefits of buying direct from Samsung

First things first, I’d never tell anyone to not shop at Best Buy. I love Best Buy, but sometimes there are true benefits of buying direct from a manufacturer. First and foremost, the return window is far longer on most occasions. With Best Buy, you generally get 14 days, with Samsung, you get 15 days to initiate and then 15 more days to get the return shipped back.

That’s no totally in play right now as Best Buy gives huge return windows for holiday shopping season (everything is returnable until January 13th, 2025), but it’s worth keeping in mind once we’re out of the end-of-year buying vortex.

Additionally, Samsung offers 1st-party accidental spill/damage protection for 2 years for $99 and some decent trade-in options, too. Best Buy’s trade options are limited at best, and I couldn’t find a reasonable device to exchange after going through their list for about 10 minutes.

Apart from that, the experience of buying the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is largely synonymous, so for many of you, getting one at Best Buy for the same $599 might still be the right play. For others, getting a larger return window, 1st-party extended coverage, and a better trade in value might sweeten the pot a bit. I’m just excited to see we have options; don’t miss out!