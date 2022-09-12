The Ryzen-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is $120 off

Last month, Acer released one of the first-ever Chromebooks powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000-series processor. The 14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 514 offers up the familiar premium chassis we’ve come to know and love from the Spin family and early benchmarks put the Ryzen 3 somewhere in the vicinity of a 10th Gen Intel Core i5. While that power may be overshadowed by Intel’s newer CPUs equipped with Iris Xe graphics, the Ryzen 5000 series features significant gains over the last iteration of the made-for Chromebook AMD APUs.

Some would argue that AMD is still too far behind in the game for Acer to demand a $549 price tag for the Spin 514. I can certainly see both sides of the coin but still, Acer builds great Chromebooks and anything under $600 with this kind of power isn’t exactly a ripoff. Yes, you can wait it out and find a deal on a newer 12th Gen Chromebook that will get you somewhere in the realm of $600 but I don’t feel that detracts from the Spin 514 and what it has to offer. Speaking of that, here’s a look at what you get from the $549 model that’s currently available at Best Buy.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 AMD specs

Chrome OS

14″ IPS display, Touch panel, Full HD 1920 x 1080

AMD Ryzen 3 5125C Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

8GB of DDR4 system memory

AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics

128 GB eMMC

2 – USB Type-C ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps)

Display port over USB-C

USB 3.2 Type-A port

3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack, supporting headsets with a built-in microphone

Dimensions: 322.6 (W) x 225.5 (D) x 17.35/17.35 (H) mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68/0.68 inches)

Weight: 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs.)

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Wireless: Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO Bluetooth 5

Audio: Two built-in stereo speakers; Two built-in microphones

Durability: U.S. MIL-STD 810 (Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F.)

The value of this Chromebook may be subjective at its original MSRP however, that changes when you knock over $100 off of the price. That’s exactly what Best Buy has done and right now, you can pick up this feature-rich 2-in-1 Chromebook for the low price of only $429. That scores you a 14-inch, FullHD convertible with an aluminum lid and base for a very reasonable price. You’re getting plenty of power, Wi-Fi 6, an FHD webcam, and plenty of storage for what some “budget” models cost and that’s nothing to sneeze at. You can find the AMD-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514 on sale at the link below.

