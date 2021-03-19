The Ryzen 5 ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 will come to Costco at $599

Yesterday, I expressed my excitement about the upcoming Tiger Lake line of Chromebooks and why you need to be mindful when making a purchasing choice. While I do tend to lean more towards performance over aesthetics, there’s something intangible about a uniquely designed laptop that stands out amongst its peers. That’s exactly what ASUS has done with the upcoming Chromebook Flip CM5. The unreleased Ryzen-powered Chromebook will be one of the few 15.6″ convertible Chromebooks on the market but it will be the only device anywhere to tout such a bold, consumer-focused design. Just take a look.

It’s subtle but there’s just something about the sleek, matte black finish and those delicate orange accents in just the right places. Kind of has a Pixel phone feel to it. Anyway, this Chromebook has more curb appeal to me than any device that has hit the market in the past five years and we very well may be able to get our hands on it. ASUS didn’t give a hard release date or pricing for the CM5 but we received a tip that the Ryzen 5, 8GB/128GB version is coming to Costco in the near future. This comes on the heels of the news that ASUS’ upcoming MediaTek tablet would be headed to the wholesale club as well.

Price?

This was the most exciting part, in my opinion. This model has a tasty 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage which is the sweet spot for any flagship device. For reference, the comparable 13.3″ Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook retails for nearly $1,200. Granted, it does have a fingerprint sensor and garaged stylus but still, the two are as comparable as we can get right now. The Lenovo is on sale and you can pick it up for $665 which is a very solid deal but the ASUS just took the wind out of the ThinkPad’s sails. The 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 will retail, at Costco, for the low price of $599.99. That puts this Chromebook in the same arena as devices like the Acer Chromebook Flip 713 and marks the first time that ASUS has launched a flagship device with a very competitive MSRP. While I wouldn’t use this Chromebook as my go-to for power user stuff, I can absolutely see the CM5 as my daily driver from writing, gaming, and casual computing. We’ll let you know when we get word that it is available for purchase. Me? I can’t wait.