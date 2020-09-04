The rare occasion we actually recommend a refurbished Chromebook

In general, we shy away from recommending refurbished or renewed devices. That said, there are always exceptions to the rule. If a device makes sense monetarily speaking and you can add a little peace of mind with a warranty, refurbished can sometimes be the best choice. This happens to be one of those deals.

Outside of the Pixel Slate, the Acer Chromebook 715 was one of the first models to hit the market with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The 15.6″ aluminum Chromebook is powered by 8th Gen Intel processors and features an integrated numeric keypad. Woot! is currently offering refurbished Core i3 or Core i5 versions of the Chromebook 715 at a price that’s significantly lower than a new model. Again, we shy away from renewed devices but in today’s market, we’re on the lookout for any and all Chromebooks that are worth buying. It’s very difficult to find premium devices at all let alone at a decent price. The Acer Chromebook 715 offers a ton of great features and picking up a refurbished model can save you a couple of hundred dollars.

If you’re worried about warranty, Woot! has you covered. You can grab the Core i3 Acer with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $439.99 and tack on a 1-year protection plan for only $79.99. That nabs you a powerful 15.6″ FullHD Chromebook with a lot of bells and whistles for just under $520 and that’s a tough deal to beat in the current climate. If you want more horsepower, you can pick up the Core i5 with a whopping 16GB of RAM for $669.99. Woot! usually runs these deals until they’ve sold out but the last time this model was on offer, it was gone in less than 24 hours. If you must buy a Chromebook and you’re looking for premium, this is a great option. Check it out at the link below.

Acer Chromebook 715 on Woot! (refurbished)