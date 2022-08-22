The premium ARM-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is finally at Best Buy

Acer has long been considered the “King of Chromebooks” for a variety of reasons. From making some of the best and most affordable flagship-caliber premium devices to offering numerous options to fit nearly every budget and use case, Acer is crushing it in the ChromeOS space. One of the most highly-anticipated new devices from Acer isn’t an Intel Core-powered device but instead, a lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook powered by a MediaTek ARM SoC.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the first ChromeOS device to feature the Kompanio 1380 SoC which is MediaTek’s new flagship-level Chromebook processor that’s designed for powerful, premium devices. As Robby explained, the Spin 513 is technically a mid-tier model as denoted by its 500-series model number but that’s where the mid-tier feature stop. Make no mistake, this is a PREMIUM Chromebook with all the fit and finish of devices in the $800-$1,000 price range. Here’s Robby’s full review to tell you a bit about just how amazing this $600 Chromebook really is.

At the end of May, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 quietly appeared on Amazon and has been available there off and on for the expected price of around $615. At some point in the past week or two, the ARM-powered convertible has gone out of stock on Amazon and the Chromebook hasn’t been available from any other retailer until now that is.

Our friend George E. sent us an email this morning alerting us to a new listing for the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The new listing is, of course, at Best Buy. The electronics retail giant has become the go-to for most OEMs looking to get their devices into the hands of the general consumer and the past five years have seen Best Buy’s Chromebook availability increase tenfold. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is now available at Best Buy for $599.99 and that scores you the very desirable 8GB/128GB version. Here’s a look at the Acer Chromebook Spin 513’s features.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 key specs

Chrome OS

MediaTek Kompanio 1380

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128 eMMC storage

13.5-inch IPS display (3:2 2256×1504 at 400 nits)

2.82 lbs.

‎11.81 x 9.25 x 0.64 in.

Up to 10 hours of battery life

DTS Audio

Gorilla Glass trackpad

Backlit keyboard

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

2x USB Type C (3.2)

1x USB Type A (3.2)

Headphone/mic jack

microSD card slot

Our local Best Buy doesn’t have one on hand but it looks as if some stores could have them in stock as soon as this Saturday. If you order online, you can have the premium convertible Chromebook in your hands as soon as Thursday. I’m sure this Chromebook, like most others, will see some sales in the future but the MSRP of $599.99 is a solid price. If you’ve been holding out to grab the MediaTek-powered Chromebook, we think that you’ll be very happy with this device even at full price. Check it out over at Best Buy.

