The powerful Core i5 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 is now available

For the past couple of weeks, my daily driver has been the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400. I joke that I’m only using it because Robby stole my CX9 to do his review but I’ll be candid here, the Flip CX5400 is an amazing Chromebook. I’ve found myself actually wanting to use it in tablet mode which is a big deal for me as I just don’t go convertible very often. The build quality is awesome and the 11th Gen Core i5 with 16GB of RAM gives me all the power I need for my tinkering.

If you’ve been eyeing the ASUS Chromebook Flix CX5400, you’re in luck as a second model has just arrived and is currently available from Costco. The base model, if you want to call it that, is available on Amazon and it features more than enough horsepower to handle even heavy computing tasks like Linux applications. Retailing for $699, it offers an 11th Gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also don’t lose any of the premium features simply because you’re buying the entry-level version. It has a 300 nit display, garaged stylus, backlit keyboard, and premium aluminum build. For most shoppers, this Chromebook is all you’ll need for a smooth, happy Chrome OS experience. You can find that model here.

If you’re like me and you want all that extra horsepower, the big daddy Flip CX5400 is where it’s at. Rocking the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 with Xe graphics, this version also packs in 16GB of RAM and a hefty 256GB of NVMe storage. Everything else on this device is the same as its lesser sibling but the performance gains are substantial and are a welcome addition if you are a Linux power user or you plan on using your Chromebook to play Steam games down the road. For now, the powerful ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 appears to be available exclusively from Costco for only $899 and that’s a very competitive price when you consider everything the Flip has to offer.

Hopefully, we’ll see this model land on Amazon or at Best Buy in the near future. However, if you’re in a rush to get your hands on one today, you can do so at Costco.com. If you aren’t a member of the wholesale buying club, you can still purchase the ASUS but you will have to fork over a 5% non-member surcharge. The extra $45 might make it worth the trouble of getting a membership but that’s your call. You can find the new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 at Costco

Thanks to George E. for spotting this listing.