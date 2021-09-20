The Pentium-powered 17.3″ Acer Chromebook 317 is now available for $499

It’s hard to believe but it has been more than three months since we unboxed the world’s first-ever 17.3″ Chromebook. Personally, I just can’t convince myself to even consider a device of this size but clearly, there’s a market for these oversized Chromebooks and I totally understand that many want just this kind of laptop. When announced, the base model of the Acer Chromebook 317 quickly went on sale at Walmart for a cool $329. Despite bearing entry-level, that’s a solid price for a Chromebook with a FullHD 17.3″ display and an integrated number pad. Again, not my style but I’m not you.

For users wanting a massive Chrome OS laptop but a bit more power, the beefier Acer Chromebook 317 has finally arrived at Best Buy and the price tag is quite respectable for what you get. This model features the same 17.3″ FullHD display, integrated number pad, and 64GB of storage. However, you get a serious boost in horsepower thanks to 8GB of RAM and the more powerful Pentium Silver N6000 from Intel. Around the outside, you’ll get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a handy MicroSD card slot for extra storage space.

The other upgrade found on this particular model is the addition of a backlit keyboard. That’s a very sought-after feature in any laptop and it adds a lot of value to what is arguably a budget-minded Chromebook. The asking price for this massive Chromebook is only $499 and that feels like a good value considering the fact that the base model was actually announced at $399. This version brings a lot more to the table and it would be my recommendation if you are seriously considering a 17.3″ Chromebook. We’ll see more devices of this type in the future as ASUS’ take hits shelves and we will likely see 17.3″ models from other OEMs in 2022. In the meantime, you can find the Acer Chromebook 317 at the link below.

Acer Chromebook 317 Pentium at Best Buy

Hat tip to our friend George E. for spotting this new model.