The one feature in Google’s Weather app update I’ve been waiting for

For years at this point, I’ve used the different incarnations of Google’s Weather app. From widgets to the web app to the included app in Android, it’s the simple, straightforward weather solution I’ve relied on for a long time.

Recent additions like the real-time rain gauge have proven useful and I’ve found that the daily, hourly and 10-day forecast are usually pretty accurate. With most of their weather info being based on weather.com, it’s less about the Google Weather app being more or less accurate: it’s about having a clean interface to see it all from.

The lingering issue

But for all the things the Google Weather app has done right over the years, I’ve always been frustrated that a simple weather map isn’t included. Why this is the case is a complete mystery to me, but I really do hate having to leave the weather app I like the most to open up the ad-riddled Weather Channel app just to see where an upcoming storm is approaching from.

No longer a problem…soon

During Google’s hardware event yesterday, however, the brief time spent on the updated Google Weather app looks to finally be solving this issue, and I can’t wait to use it. Sure, there are new widgets and other great features on the way, but I only care that I’ll be able to check the precipitation map when bad weather is looming. I’ve embedded the event video below right at the moment you can see the new Weather app in motion:

Check out Today’s Best Chomebook Deals

I know it’s a small thing, but I really do love and use the Google Weather app all the time. Seriously, I check it at least once or twice a day, so having all the stuff I actually need in that same, fantastic app is pretty exciting. Look for the update on the new Pixel 9 phones initially, but likely on other Android devices down the road a bit, too.

