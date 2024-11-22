The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ hits its lowest-ever price

It’s just that time of year, isn’t it? As we are now right at one week away from Black Friday, the time is here for wild deals to start showing up without warning. This week has already been pretty crazy when it comes to Chromebook discounts, but this latest deal on the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is one I honestly did not expect to happen.

We’ve seen it hit $100 off once before, but I figured that was as low as it would go in 2024. Today, however, we’re seeing a discount of $110, bringing the asking price for the 4GB/128GB model down to just $269 right now at Best Buy.

While I would generally recommend most potential buyers go to Lenovo and buy the 8GB version for $399 on a normal day, deal prices make decisions a bit more nuanced than that. The two models over at Lenovo both come with the pen as well, so do consider this in the buying decision.

For just $269, though, I can forgive the drop to 4GB of RAM and the removal of the included pen. For well under 300 bucks, you’re getting a well-built tablet with a wonderful display, a unique kickstand, spill-resistant keyboard, and faster internals than we’ve ever had in a Duet tablet up until now. You can truly get both consumption and production use out of this little guy with no issues, so this sort of price point makes it very interesting.

Again, I’ll reiterate that you can drop $399 and get double the RAM and the included USI 2.0 pen from Lenovo, but if you’re here for a deal, the Best Buy model is the way to go for sure. As these things go here lately, however, don’t sit on this for too long. It could be gone before you know it!