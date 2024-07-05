The new, improved ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is $100 off

I have to admit something. When we came across the new version of the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 at Google’s latest Chromebook event in New York this past May, I immediately assumed it was a slight spec bump and nothing more. In our video about all the new hardware at the event I said as much; and while that is mostly correct, I do have to admit that I missed one key upgrade that makes this attractive Chromebook far more interesting than before.

The move to a 13th-gen Core i5 is nice, but I think even more impactful for users will be the addition of a touchscreen this time around. The initial version of this device was plenty fast before, but this spec bump will give users a nice speed boost, for sure. Paired with the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you’ll be moving nicely through the OS with no issues.

But giving this new version the addition of a touchscreen really puts it over the top for me. I love the all-white chassis, the build quality, and the general aesthetic ASUS has with the CX34; and now that touch is on-board, this is likely going to be even more of a fan favorite Chromebook Plus device for the rest of 2024 for sure.

And right now, you can get it for the exact same price as the outgoing model. With the additions this time around, the price went up $100, but Best Buy has the new model marked down by that exact same amount, so for just $399, you can get a faster processor than before and a touchscreen. It’s a really great deal on a device that has been quite popular since it debuted in the fall of 2023.

This is the first real saving on the newer model, so I’d wager it won’t last past this weekend. That means you still have a few days to go snag one if you’ve had your eyes on the attractive and striking all-white Chromebook Plus for a bit.