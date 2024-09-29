The new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 hits an all-time low at $170 off

About 4 months ago, ASUS released a new version of their already-popular Chromebook Plus CX34 at Google’s Chromebook event in New York. At the time, I saw it, assumed it was a very small, incremental upgrade, and basically brushed it off as a very boring update to a device most people liked already.

Fast-forward a bit and I had to take a step back, realize that ASUS changed more than I thought, and immediately re-think how I’d approach this new CX34. For starters, it shipped with a pretty substantial processor upgrade (from a 12th-gen Core i3 to a 13th-gen Core i5). Second, they added a touchscreen. And third, they did all this with only a $100 price bump.

advertisement

All told, the new CX34 Chromebook Plus is a solid upgrade over the original – even if it isn’t readily apparent on the outside at first glance. At $499, you are getting a lot of Chromebook for the money, and I had to admit I was pretty happy with the iterative changes ASUS went with on this model for its second appearance.

At $329, this one is a steal

And then today (and what looks to be today, only), this one dropped from the more-standard $150 off we’ve seen of late to a whopping $170 off, bringing the asking price all the way down to just $329. At that price, this Chromebook becomes an instant Buy Now proposition.

advertisement

There’s simply too much to like with the Chromebook Plus CX34 to deny it when the price dips this low. Sure, I wish they’d kept the backlit keys and I’d love to see the screen just a bit brighter, but at this sort of price you simply can’t get too picky.

It’s an insane deal this far out from the standard buying season, and it’s one that I’d 100% recommend if you are in the market for a Chromebook Plus model that has all the performance you could ask for, a great-looking chassis, and a price that almost doesn’t make any sense. But don’t miss out! This deal expires at midnight EST.

advertisement