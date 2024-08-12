The new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for $329 is undeniable

Last week, the new, updated version of the ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus dropped in price all the way down to $349. With the updates ASUS included in this device when it showed up at the Chromebook event in May, I was pretty excited for that price drop.
Keep in mind that within this striking white chassis now lies a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And instead of having a non-touch display, the new CX34 now comes with a touchscreen as well.
With these updates came a bit of a price increase to $499 MSRP, but we’ve already seen this fantastic device on sale a few times. This time around, however, we’re seeing the lowest-ever price for what looks like one day only.
As part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, you can grab the new CX34 for just $329 – a whopping $170 off the standard MSRP. We have the prior version, and with the lack of touchscreen being one of the only downsides to this Chromebook, I can confidently recommend the newer version with its souped-up internals and addition of touch input this time around.
If this device has been on your radar, don’t sit on this. As a Deal of the Day, this discount is gone after midnight Eastern Standard Time, so you have just over 12 hours to take advantage. It’s a gorgeous Chromebook that now comes with high-end performance and touch, so don’t miss out!
