The new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for $329 is undeniable

Last week, the new, updated version of the ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus dropped in price all the way down to $349. With the updates ASUS included in this device when it showed up at the Chromebook event in May, I was pretty excited for that price drop.

Keep in mind that within this striking white chassis now lies a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And instead of having a non-touch display, the new CX34 now comes with a touchscreen as well.

With these updates came a bit of a price increase to $499 MSRP, but we’ve already seen this fantastic device on sale a few times. This time around, however, we’re seeing the lowest-ever price for what looks like one day only.

As part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, you can grab the new CX34 for just $329 – a whopping $170 off the standard MSRP. We have the prior version, and with the lack of touchscreen being one of the only downsides to this Chromebook, I can confidently recommend the newer version with its souped-up internals and addition of touch input this time around.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 at Best Buy

If this device has been on your radar, don’t sit on this. As a Deal of the Day, this discount is gone after midnight Eastern Standard Time, so you have just over 12 hours to take advantage. It’s a gorgeous Chromebook that now comes with high-end performance and touch, so don’t miss out!

