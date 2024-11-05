The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 drops to its lowest-ever price of $569

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714, one of our favorite premium Chromebooks, just plummeted to its lowest-ever price of $569! That’s a whopping $130 off its usual price, making this an absolute steal for anyone in the market for a powerful and versatile machine.
This Chromebook has it all, and the Spin 714 packs a punch with its 14th Gen Intel Core 5-115U processor, a vibrant 14-inch 16:10 touchscreen, and a sleek, durable design. Whether you’re tackling work tasks, streaming your favorite shows, or taking notes in tablet mode, this Chromebook can handle it all with ease.
Under that screen sits a fantastic, backlit keyboard, a smooth OceanGlass trackpad, and a set of solid speakers that just round out the package. For years at this point, Acer has been crushing it with the Spin 714 series, and this latest Chromebook Plus-branded version is no exception to that pattern. And at just $569, this deal is simply too good to pass up. Don’t miss it!
Join Chrome Unboxed Plus
Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.
Plus Monthly
$2/mo. after 7-day free trial
Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Plus Annual
$20/yr. after 7-day free trial
Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.
Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!
Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ