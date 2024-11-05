Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 drops to its lowest-ever price of $569

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714, one of our favorite premium Chromebooks, just plummeted to its lowest-ever price of $569! That’s a whopping $130 off its usual price, making this an absolute steal for anyone in the market for a powerful and versatile machine.

This Chromebook has it all, and the Spin 714 packs a punch with its 14th Gen Intel Core 5-115U processor, a vibrant 14-inch 16:10 touchscreen, and a sleek, durable design. Whether you’re tackling work tasks, streaming your favorite shows, or taking notes in tablet mode, this Chromebook can handle it all with ease.

Under that screen sits a fantastic, backlit keyboard, a smooth OceanGlass trackpad, and a set of solid speakers that just round out the package. For years at this point, Acer has been crushing it with the Spin 714 series, and this latest Chromebook Plus-branded version is no exception to that pattern. And at just $569, this deal is simply too good to pass up. Don’t miss it!

