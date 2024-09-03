The new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is $100 off right now

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE – the iterative sequel to one of my favorite Chromebooks of all time – has been available for a few months now, but rarely on sale. Today, however, it is a full $100 off, and for just $549, you get a lot of fantastic stuff in this big Chromebook.

Right up front, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE comes with a 16-inch 16:10 QHD screen that is bright (350 nits) and ultra smooth (120Hz), a fast Core 5-120U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of NVMe storage, and a comfortable RGB keyboard and OceanGlass trackpad. And all that is packed inside a 3.7-pound chassis with military-grade durability.

This Chromebook is a great fit for anyone looking for a bit more power, more screen real estate for working on the go, and sheer power under the hood. With this current $100 discount, it’s an even more compelling option.

Sure, there’s not touchscreen, but I’ve found in my long-time use of this Chromebook and the not-so-different original that I don’t miss it very often. From time to time I’d like to have touch input, but most days it’s no big deal. The combo of this luxurious screen, massive workspace, and light frame make me love keeping it in my bag at all times.

But as I said in the opening, this one hasn’t been on sale very often since debuting in May earlier this year. That means it could go back to full MSRP and stay there for weeks once again after this deal expires. If you are in the market and have been keeping an eye on this awesome device, now is the time! Don’t miss it!