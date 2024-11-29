The new 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ drops to its lowest-ever price

Deals on deals on deals today, right? We all know that’s what Black Friday is all about, and I’m sincerely hoping this particular deal holds on through Cyber Monday as well, because it’s a great one!

Right now, the highest-end version of the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, the new MediaTek Kompanio 838, and the included Lenovo USI 2.0 Pen is discounted by $125, bringing the price down to just $274.99. This is the model I recommend to anyone looking to buy this new device, and it’s so affordable right now that its a little crazy!

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the model on sale at Best Buy, this one from Lenovo comes with two important, notable upgrades: 8GB of RAM and the USI 2.0 pen right in the box. You also get the wild, angled, magnetic kickstand and the keyboard as well, making this one of the best overall values in the Chromebook world right now.

If you remember from our review, this tablet is the best Duet yet, finally mixing both performance and portability into one very well-made Chromebook tablet. The screen is as good as ever, the keyboard feels great and is spill-proof, the performance is strong enough to finally be truly usable on a desk, and the included pen works well and stows away securely around back.

Just as they did with the Duet 3, Lenovo has iterated its way into an absolute winner of a device, and if you are on the hunt for a tablet that can act as far more than just a content consumption device, the Duet 11″ is the one for you. For just $275, there’s little else you’ll find at this price that delivers so much good. Just don’t miss it – it could go away at any moment!