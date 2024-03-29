The monster ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is only $599.99 right now

Finally! Debuted at CES 2023 and released in late February right after, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is a device that I’ve been very happy with since it showed up. What’s not to like? It gets nearly every part of the high-end Chromebook experience right, it doesn’t have any major flaws, and it looks great doing all of it.

For a device that was the proper answer to ASUS’ big stumble in the Gaming Chromebook segment the first time around, the Vibe CX34 came out swinging and was immediately impressive all around. But the main hangup for many potential buyers was the limited availability and the steep price point. Sure, this thing is packed to the gills with specs and is great to use, but so is the HP Dragonfly Pro, and we don’t see people flocking to that device in hordes either.

As it always does, price influences purchase decisions, and even though I think the Vibe CX34 Flip is an exceptional device in most ways, it doesn’t change the fact that it has basically never been on sale since it launched. And after a year’s worth of full MSRP, most people have stopped thinking about this one as an option when shopping for a Chromebook. But that is all changing.

Because for now, ASUS has dropped the price of the high-end version of this Chromebook by a whopping $270 that gets the asking price all the way down to just $599.99. That’s right! You can get one of the most powerful, most well-equipped Chromebooks on the market right now for only $599.99. As a reminder, just look at what this thing offers:

Intel® Core™ i5-1235U

Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

14-inch 16:10 1920×1200 IPS 144Hz touchscreen

400 nits and 100% sRGB coverage

Included USI pen (stowed)

16GB LPDDR4X RAM

512GB NVMe storage

USB 3.2 Type-A

2X USB 3.2 Type-C

Full-size HDMI 2.1 port

Micro SD card reader

RGB keyboard (spill resistant)

Loud, full speakers

720p webcam

3.99 pounds

31.95cm x 23.49cm x 2.09cm

It’s easy to see why this Chromebook is so good, and watching back my review on this one (it’s been a while), I’m reminded of how much I like this device. The price was always a bit too high and too close to something a bit more tailored like the HP Dragonfly Pro, but with this deal, this could be one of the best Chromebook offers available right now. We don’t see deals like this on ASUS’ website too often, so be sure to get your hands on one sooner than later. There’s simply no telling when it will dry up.

