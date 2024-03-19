The Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is still massively discounted a month later

I know I’ve been writing quite a bit about the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, but it’s for good reason. Of all the new, branded Chromebook Plus models that were introduced in the fall of 2023, it is without doubt my personal favorite; and one that didn’t really join in on sale prices as the year concluded. Sure, there were small discounts here and there, but nothing like we saw with other Chromebooks in the same time span.

Fast forward to early 2024, however, and things are quite different. The latest discount we’re seeing on the Slim 3i dates all the way back to February 19th, a full month ago. At that point, we saw the Slim 3i drop by $175, and that deal has only continued to sweeten ever since. A few weeks ago, we hit a massive $210 discount that brought this excellent Chromebook down to just $339.99, and it’s not gone anywhere.

Each week, I compile deals and highlight the latest, greatest savings you can get on solid Chromebooks throughout the week; and each week we see big fluctuations. Here’s a quick example. For a few weeks, the older Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 went on a fire sale and was reduced a ridiculous $400 all the way down to just $299, but as we’ve come to expect, that deal has completely disappeared as of Monday this week.

And frankly, each week that goes by, I fully expect the long-standing deal on the Slim 3i to evaporate as well. After all, Lenovo was happy to keep the price near that $549.99 MSRP for months in the beginning. While the amount of savings was a big surprise on this one, the length of time this deal has lasted is an even bigger shock.

So, what’s the big deal? Well, as the length of this bargain is quite unprecedented, I’d imagine it’ll end sooner than you might think. I honestly hope it doesn’t since this price on a Chromebook this fantastic to use is one of the easiest recommendations I could possibly make; but I’m betting it won’t go on much longer. Either way, at $339.99, I can’t think of another device I’d recommend to anyone who doesn’t necessitate a convertible.

From the great display to the fantastic build quality, the Slim 3i flat-out delivers one of my favorite Chromebook experiences to date, and I can 100% promise you that if you take advantage of this deal, you won’t regret it. We have no way of knowing how much longer it will enjoy this deep discount, but I know you’ll be kicking yourself later if you miss out on it. So don’t.

