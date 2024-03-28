The Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus extended sale price changes things

Each week that passes, I’m more and more baffled by the long-standing, ongoing sale that is happening for the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. Frankly, it doesn’t make sense for a Chromebook this good to be at a price this low for this long. But here we stand a full 40 days from when this deal began, and it shows no signs whatsoever of stopping.

For over a year at this point, Chromebook deals have come and gone pretty much on a weekly basis. The devices we have at discounted prices usually disappear in favor of a new batch of on-sale Chromebooks come Monday morning. It’s not always that cut and dry, but largely that has been the pattern for months on end.

Then the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus showed up and right out of the gate, it didn’t really play by the rules. Instead, it went weeks at the full $549.99 MSRP before finally seeing its first real discount in November of 2023. Since then, it was on sale here and there, but with far less regularity than most of the new Chromebook Plus models.

Things have changed for the Slim 3i

But ever since February 19th of this year, things have changed. On that date, the Slim 3i went on sale for $175 off, then the next week it hit $200 off and shortly after fell to $210 off – all the way down to the current asking price of just $339.99. And it has been at that price ever since.

For a Chromebook that was a bit hesitant to go on sale out of the gate, this is a strange development. One of my favorite Chromebooks on the market has now been deeply discounted for 40 days, and all signs at least point to it lasting through the weekend.

But at this point, I’m almost expecting to see the Slim 3i still on sale once again come Monday morning. At this point, why wouldn’t it be? Sunday will make a full 6 weeks of this one sitting on the shelves at a discounted rate, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see it simply keep moving on in that same direction.

Will it stay there? Who knows, but I can tell you right now that at this price, the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is one of the absolute best values in the Chromebook world. From the bright, punchy touchscreen to the rigid chassis to the excellent keyboard and speedy internals, there’s so much to love about this Chromebook; and it feels far better than a $339.99 Chromebook should. I feel like saying you can take your time on this, but if this deal does vanish after this week, you’ll be left wishing you hadn’t.

