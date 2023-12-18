The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook goes sub-$200 again for last-minute shoppers

There are Chromebook deals and then there are Chromebook deals. Any time a solid device drops below the $200 barrier, it’s worth noting; and any time a Chromebook this good jumps all the way down to $149, you have to sit up and take notice. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is simply too well-built and nice to use to be this cheap, but this sort of deal has happened in the past and for the time being – likely the rest of the week – it’s happening again.

Why the Slim 3 is such a great deal at $149

First off, any laptop that can help you get any task done at all for $149 is probably a good deal, but the Slim 3 is far better than just passable. It has a build quality that is unique for a Chromebook in this price range with lines that come together in a well-made, smooth fashion. The chassis feel firm and looking at it on a desk is flat-out impressive when you consider the price.

And then we have to talk about the screen. This is where affordable devices generally fall flat on their faces, and the Slim 3 completely turns this on its head with a punchy, vibrant, 300-nit IPS touchscreen that is gorgeous to look at. And under that screen is a fantastic keyboard, great trackpad, and an overall feel on the desk that stands up to just about any Chromebook you could put it against.

The biggest issue some may have with this device is the MediaTek Kompanio 520 and 4GB of RAM under the hood. It isn’t slow, but it isn’t anywhere near the speed you’d get from some of the latest small-core Intel chips, either. For basic computing, online activity, and single-focus tasks, however, it handles itself just fine, and with its multi-day battery life, you won’t have to hunt for the charger constantly.

All-in-all, this is an impressive, affordable Chromebook that I simply love to recommend when it goes for less than $200. There’s no way at this price that you can be dissatisfied with it, and while it is discounted, I firmly recommend you give it a look. While I’m on the fence a bit when it is full-price, there’s no denying the value proposition on display with this one at $149. Don’t miss it!

