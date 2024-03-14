The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is back to $349 and worth a look

It’s oddly been a little while since we highlighted a deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. And you’d be forgiven for overlooking it in our daily deals post (that gets updated regularly) thanks to the solid list of Chromebooks currently available at discounted prices. On it’s own, the Duet 5 for $150 off is a fantastic deal, but in a sea of other equally-stellar deals, it loses a tad of its luster.

But it really shouldn’t. Where other Chromebook deals are for the clamshell or convertible sort, the Duet 5 manages to bring something quite different to the table with its detachable form factor. For now, there are few that do this in the Chromebook space, so when one of those goes on sale for a full 30% off, it’s a big deal.

And no tablet does it quite as well as the Duet 5. With its OLED 1080p 13.3-inch screen, quad speakers, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Duet 5 is one of the sleekest, lightest, most-attractive Chromebooks you’ll see and it does all that will multi-day batter life. While not the fastest device on the market, the Duet 5 gets by just fine and is still impressive tow-and-a-half years since it was launched.

And once again, you can get your hands on a brand new one for just $349 both at Best Buy and at Lenovo (with Best Buy pickup if you choose). The choice on where to buy it is up to you, but either way you go, this is a fantastic deal that you’ll be very happy with down the road. I still love the Duet 5 and though I look forward to the day it gets a proper successor, I know that $349 for this device right here, right now is a real bargain many of you should take advantage of.

