The latest HP x360 Fortis Chromebook for education has arrived

Another day, another EDU Chromebook announcement. This time, it’s HP. The latest addition to the PC makers education-focused Chromebook fleet comes in the form of an 11.6″ convertible that once again bears the HP Fortis branding. On the surface, the new 2-in-1 doesn’t look that much different than past devices but it does come with some upgrades on the inside. Unlike Lenovo and Acer that released multiple devices powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors, HP is offering up this single Chromebook that’s equipped with last year’s Jasper Lake small core CPUs. Here’s a look at the new HP Fortis x360 Chromebook G3.

Key Specs

The new Fortis x360 is pretty standard fare for an EDU Chromebook. It is equipped with an 11.6″ IPS+ touch screen with Gorilla Glass, a standard HD webcam and the option to add a 5MP world-facing camera with auto-focus. CPU options include the Jasper Lake N4500, N5100, or Pentium N6000. The higher-end models can opt for 8GB of RAM and the storage maxes out at a mere 64GB eMMC.

As with most EDU devices, the Fortix x360 has been MIL-SPEC tested and HP states that it has underwent 19 different MIL-STD tests for durability. One other unusual addition to the spec sheet shows that this device has been sanitation tested with up to 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes. Of course, the keyboard is spill-resistant up to 11.8 oz and the keys are fully skirted to prevent them from being pried off.

There’s not much else to this Chromebook. As with most EDU devices, it will be available through reseller channels and HP says that it will be available this month with a starting price of $339.