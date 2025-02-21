The inevitable end of the Chromecast feels like it’s really here now

The Chromecast era officially began its ending back in August of 2024, but it’s been lingering ever since. This week, it truly feels like the actual end is near. As of Thursday afternoon, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD models are no longer available for purchase on the US Google Store. The product listings now display “No longer available,” (for those that manage to find them) and the Smart Home Streaming landing page features only the newer Google TV Streamer.

While both the 2020 4K and 2022 HD versions were still listed in select colors earlier this week, their disappearance from Google’s online store was inevitable at some point. Priced at $49.99 and $29.99 respectively, these devices offered a compelling value proposition, especially compared to the newer, uninitiated streaming customer.

Google’s rationale for discontinuing the Chromecast line centers on the belief that consumers no longer prioritize budget-friendly streaming devices, given that even entry-level televisions now offer integrated streaming capabilities. The introduction of the Google TV Streamer signaled the end of the Chromecast brand as we knew it and a move from Google to the mid-higher-end streaming hardware.

While the devices are no longer available directly from Google, there’s a chance you might still find them at third-party retailers. However, inventory is dwindling there as well. Best Buy still has the HD model on clearance for $14.99 online, but it’s no longer available in physical stores.

And at this point, if you haven’t already, it’s probably time to go ahead and say your goodbyes to the Chromecast. Dating all the way back to the simple mirroring dongle it began as, Google’s Chromecast has been my go-to streaming solution throughout all its different iterations. It was a good run, but this time around I really do fully support Google’s decision to rebrand and move forward. It’s still a little sad, though.

VIA: 9to5 Google