The HP Dragonfly Chromebook is once again available for purchase

When we first put our hands on the all-new HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook back at CES, we knew that we were holding something very special. Working very closely with Google, HP set out to design and build the ultimate Chromebook that would appeal to a wide range of consumers. Whether you agree or not, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a true successor to Google’s Pixelbook and in our humble opinion, HP did exactly what they set out to do – build the best Chromebook ever made.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook Key Specs

12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Iris Xe GPU

16GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB NVMe storage

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

14-inch 2560×1600 IPS touchscreen

1200 nits max brightness with 100% sRGB

8MP front-facing camera

Quad-speaker setup

Fingerprint scanner

RGB Keyboard

Fast charging (50% in 30 minutes)

51.3Wh 4-cell battery (11.5 hours of battery life)

Ceramic White or Sparkling Black

12.4 x 8.7 x 0.7 in

3.33 lbs.

Price: $999

Availability: March 16th

AUE: June 2030

We have been itching to see a device of this caliber for years and apparently, we weren’t the only ones to feel this way. Within 48 hours of its debut, both models of the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook were sold out on HP’s website. Now, it is possible that HP simply didn’t prepare for the launch and only had a limited run available for the Chromebook’s release. On the other hand, the buzz around this laptop was so tangible that it may have sold out because of the overwhelming buyer response. Personally, I think it was a combination of the two. Regardless, it was gut-wrenching to tell people how amazing this device was just to turn around and tell them that they couldn’t buy it.

Well, one week removed and I’m here to share the good news. Both the Ceramic White and Sparkling Black SKUs of the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook are available to order from HP. However, there is one caveat. It appears that the current lead time is over a month. Both models are listed as “Ships by 05/08/2023” but you can place your order and grab your place in line. Hopefully, this date is somewhat exaggerated and HP is just waiting to confirm actual in-house inventory. Either way, this is the only place to purchase the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook at the moment so this is your best bet for getting your hands on one. You can find both models at the link below.